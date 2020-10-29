Glen E. Musser, 65, of Otterbein, passed away unexpectedly at 2:18 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital of Watseka.
He was born March 11, 1955 in Lafayette, to the late Alvin and Jean (Hammer) Musser, and was a 1973 graduate of Benton Central High School and attended the Purdue University Ag Short Course.
His marriage of 45 years was to Connie Gordon on September 6, 1975 at the Raub United Methodist Church; she survives.
Glen farmed all of his life starting with his dad and brothers, then his son Matt, and most recently his nephew Cody.
Glen loved following his son Neal through his professional baseball journey. He enjoyed playing basketball, coaching Little League and golfing.
Glen was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church, the Earl Park Son's of the American Legion and the American Simmental Cattle Association.
Surviving with his wife Connie is his son, Neal Musser (wife: Valarie) of Port St. Lucie, FL; his brothers, Denny Musser of Otterbein, Martin Musser (wife: Deb) of Otterbein, Bruce Musser (wife: Debbie) of Peru, IN and Terry Musser (wife: Candis) of Otterbein; his mother & father-in-law, Gale & Marty Gordon of Earl Park and two sister-in-laws, Sue Beresford of Michigan and Kathy Gordon of Maryland. Glen loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons, Gavin & Mattox.
Preceding him in death with his parents is his son, Matthew Musser, his brother David Musser and a sister-in-law, Sharon Musser.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. (EST) Friday, October 30, 2020 at Otterbein United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. (EST) Saturday, October 31, 2020 also at the church; Rev. Ben Cassiday and Rev. John Randall to officiate. Interment to follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Lafayette.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Richland Township Fire Department or Show Stoppers, his grandsons 4-H Steer Club (checks may be made out to SLC 4-H Association).
