Glenda Kay Welsh, 80, of Goodland, IN, passed away in her home in Goodland, IN after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Lorene Beaver Welsh. She was a graduate of Remington High School, Remington, IN class of 1957. She loved to cook, watch Purdue Basketball and Nascar's On October 18, 1958, she married Francis W. "Dewey" Welsh, and he preceded her in death December 21, 2003, in Lafayette, IN. Survived by one daughter, Kim Molter, (husband, David), Goodland, IN and one son Brad H. Welsh, ( wife, Kathy) Rensselaer, IN. Grandmother of 3, Brian Molter, Mark Molter, and Kayln Welsh, and a step-grandson, Nolan Hitchcock. Preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 sister. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN, from 8:00 am - 10:00 am (CST), with the funeral service at 10:00 am (CST). Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Goodland, IN
Published in Newton County Enterprise from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, 2019