Haley Spurlock
Haley Renee Spurlock

Haley Renee Spurlock

Haley Renee Spurlock Obituary
Haley Renee Spurlock, 21 of Goodland, IN passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Carle Foundation Hospital, Champaign Urbana, IL, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born September 29, 1997, in Lafayette, IN to William and Theresa Spurlock. Haley graduated from South Newton High School, class of 2015 and worked at Adkev in Goodland, IN as an auditor, and was a member and played the organ at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kentland, IN. She is survived by her daughter, Aubriella Sue Spurlock, parents, William C. and Theresa Fawbuch Spurlock. Goodland, IN, brother, William C. and Amber Spurlock, West Lafayette, IN, sister, Tabitha Spurlock, Remington, IN and brother, Ian Spurlock, Goodland, IN, two nieces, Realeigh and Kinsley Spurlock. Private funeral services were held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN with Rev. Robert Bernotas, officiating. Burial was in the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, IN
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2019
