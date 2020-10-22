1/1
Harold Morris "Tony" Nelson
Harold Morris "Tony" Nelson, 101, of Brook, Indiana passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at Autumn Trace in Rensselaer. He was born in Brook on December, 25, 1918, the son of Ernest and Verna (Ulyat) Nelson. He was a 1936 graduate of Brook High School.

Tony worked in scheduling at the Lambert Fieldhouse at Purdue University, retiring in 1983. He also had worked in farming and at dairies in New Mexico and at Purdue and worked as a youth counselor and in maintenance at the Cary Home for Children. He enjoyed carpentry, gardening, exercise/fitness, and playing pool.

He is survived by one son, Thomas Nelson of Brook; son-in-law, Robert J. Landis of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter-in-law, Catherine Nelson of Seabrook, South Carolina; stepdaughter, Laura (Brad) Hiner; stepson, DeWitt (Kitty) Robinson; six grandchildren: Cathy (Steve) Zeider of Goodland, Lisa (Dan Henry) Malone of Wolcott, Scott (Robin) Nelson of Brook, Melissa Spina of Las Vegas, Michael (Lorraine) Landis of Las Vegas, Debra (Tim) Wiggs of Seabrook, South Carolina, three step-grandchildren: Monica Hiner, Maureen Akins, and Melanie Robinson; eight great-grandchildren: Heath (Alina) Malone, Cassie (Brett) Morgan, Jordan Zeider, Haylee (Mason) Walker, Hannah Nelson, Jacob Spina, Kristin (Brian) Jones, Shelby Jones; three step-great-grandchildren: Jordan Greenholz, Caleb Kraus, and Cameron Kraus; and seven great-great-grandchildren: Ellie and Josie Morgan, Hadley and Willow Jones, Presley and Emma Lee Jones, and Carter Nasier.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian A. Nelson; daughter, Carolyn Kay Landis; son, Dennis Wayne Nelson; daughter-in-law, Andrea Nelson; great-grandson, Kelly Owen O'Shields; his parents; and four siblings.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com

Published in Newton County Enterprise on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
