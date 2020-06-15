Helen R. (Wagner) Perry, 92, of Kentland, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Franciscan Health Hospital of Lafayette. She was born on September 3, 1927, in Rensselaer to the late John and Nealla M. (Mathew) Wagner. Helen was a 1945 graduate of Wolcott High School.
Her marriage was to William H. "Bill" Perry on January 23, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Remington. Bill preceded her in death on January 24, 2020. Helen and Bill celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this year.
Helen was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland where she was continually active in the Rosary and Altar Society. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 23 and Red Hats Society of Lafayette.
Soon after high school, Helen moved to Kentland and started work in the accounting department at Edward J. Funk and Sons, where she worked until the birth of her children. Later she began work as a teacher's aide at Kentland Elementary School, working her way up into the position of school secretary there. She then moved to the South Newton School Corporation Office where she held the position of treasurer until she retired in 1994.
Helen enjoyed a challenging crossword puzzle, baking, and cooking, and loved time spent with her family. Helen also was proud of her time spent as an election judge in Newton county.
Helen is survived by her two children, Patricia Perry of Palatine, IL and Bill (wife: Teresa) Perry of Elgin, IL; two grandchildren, Robert Mathew Perry and Veronica Mae Perry. She is also survived by a sister, Lucille Perkins of Kentland - as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, and other relatives too numerous to mention, but all much loved.
Preceding her in death along with her husband and parents are three brothers (Edward, Donald and Russell Wagner) and two sisters (Evelyn Harris and Margaret Limp).
Friends may call from 10 AM (CST) until the time of Funeral Mass 11 AM (CST) Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland with Fr. Robert Bernotas officiating. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jun. 15, 2020.