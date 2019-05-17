Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Rae (Elliott) Kraud. View Sign Service Information Jackson Funeral Chapel 250 N Mckinley Ave Rensselaer , IN 47978 (219)-866-5123 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Rae Elliott Kraud passed away on December 23, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born and raised in Mount Ayr, Indiana, the daughter of Harvey (Red) and Lucy (Brunton) Elliott.



Helen Rae was a graduate of Mount Ayr High School, class of 1944. Following high school, she moved to Chicago to join the staff of Illinois Bell Telephone Company where she rapidly rose to become their first female manager and the first female to wear pants. She was a lifetime member of the Mount Ayr Methodist Church and former member of the Curtis Creek Country Club. She and her husband enjoyed many years of travel and spent most winters in the Keys in Florida and summers in her beloved home town with family and friends.



Helen Rae was sensitive, interested in the world around her, and responded to the needs of others. She lived a long and prayerful life with good health and loving family and friends.



Helen Rae is survived by her brother Donald Elliott and wife Nancy of San Antonio, Texas and her nephew Barry Elliott and wife Cecilia and family from Hamden, Connecticut.



A very generous philanthropist, Helen Rae will be remembered for her spirited conversations, excellent listening skills, and a warm smile for family, friends and strangers alike.



Services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Mount Ayr United Methodist Church with Rev. Wayne Williams and Pastor Dennis Morros, Retired, officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Brook, Indiana.



Memorials in loving memory of Helen may be made to The Jasper-Newton Foundation with Helen R. Kraud Mount Ayr Water Project on the memo line. Online memorials may be made at



Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer is assisting the family with arrangements. Share your memories and condolences at Helen Rae Elliott Kraud passed away on December 23, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born and raised in Mount Ayr, Indiana, the daughter of Harvey (Red) and Lucy (Brunton) Elliott.Helen Rae was a graduate of Mount Ayr High School, class of 1944. Following high school, she moved to Chicago to join the staff of Illinois Bell Telephone Company where she rapidly rose to become their first female manager and the first female to wear pants. She was a lifetime member of the Mount Ayr Methodist Church and former member of the Curtis Creek Country Club. She and her husband enjoyed many years of travel and spent most winters in the Keys in Florida and summers in her beloved home town with family and friends.Helen Rae was sensitive, interested in the world around her, and responded to the needs of others. She lived a long and prayerful life with good health and loving family and friends.Helen Rae is survived by her brother Donald Elliott and wife Nancy of San Antonio, Texas and her nephew Barry Elliott and wife Cecilia and family from Hamden, Connecticut.A very generous philanthropist, Helen Rae will be remembered for her spirited conversations, excellent listening skills, and a warm smile for family, friends and strangers alike.Services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Mount Ayr United Methodist Church with Rev. Wayne Williams and Pastor Dennis Morros, Retired, officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Brook, Indiana.Memorials in loving memory of Helen may be made to The Jasper-Newton Foundation with Helen R. Kraud Mount Ayr Water Project on the memo line. Online memorials may be made at www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer is assisting the family with arrangements. Share your memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com Published in Newton County Enterprise on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Newton County Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close