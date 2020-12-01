Howard "Howie" K. Burton (82), died at 11:35 pm on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at IU Arnett Health, Lafayette, IN.

He was born on June 26th, 1938 in Goodland, IN to Palmer and Mabel (Beasley) Burton. He graduated from Goodland High School, Class of 1956 and went on to attend Arizona State College. He later came home to engage in farming with his parents.

His marriage was to Ginny Sue Miiller "Sugar Babe" on January 24th, 1959 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church of Goodland and she survives.

Howie lived in the Benton & Newton County area for all of his life. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Remington Legion Post #280 and Rensselaer Legion Post #29.

Howie enjoyed people and never met a stranger. He frequented the Remington & Rensselaer Legions and many other canteens. He always had time to go out "honky-tonkin" and enjoyed long conversations with anyone.

Surviving is his only daughter, Cindy (Jim) Bernier; four sons, Denny (Marci) Burton and Steve (Cindy) Burton all of Goodland; Joe (Melissa) Burton of Fowler and Jim (Mitzi) Burton of Bloomington, IL.

He cherished his 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, with 2 more expected to arrive this Spring.

He was the proud Grandpa of Ashley Burton of Galesburg, Brittany (Nate) Besse of Fowler, Chad (Jamie) Burton of Williamsport; Troy (Kelsey) Burton and Corinne Burton of Goodland; Samantha Burton of Cleveland and

Sabrina (Bobby) Hanna of Brookston; Brandon (Charlotte) Burton, Bryce (Kyndl) Burton of Fowler and Brooklyn Burton (fiancee Richard) of Mendota.

Also surviving are the Wing children, Tom (Sue) Wing of Rensselaer, Rick (Luann) Wing of Goodland, Linda (Dan) Rhoades of Fowler and Terry (Theresa) Wing of Dallas.

Preceded in death by his parents Palmer & Mabel Burton; one sister, Faye (Eugene) Wing; two brothers, Joe (Shirley) Burton and Hollis (Betty) Burton.

Funeral services will be at a later date for immediate family members only.

He was a well-respected gentleman in the community and with social distancing in place, the family would like to hold a Drive-Thru in his memory with details as follows:

Friends may call during the "Drive Thru" services at Gin & Howie's home on Saturday, December 5th from 11:00 to 1:00 pm CST. Vehicles are to enter their driveway off of Benton Street and exit onto US 24. The family will be waving from the window of the house and the garage.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions go to the Remington Legion. A box will be placed outdoors at the Drive-Thru Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store