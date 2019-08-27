|
Ileda Fern (Winner) Hall age 89 of Earl Park, IN, formerly of Kentland, died on August 27, 2019, at Green Hill Manor of Fowler surrounded by her family.
She is survived by daughters Donna (Tom) Reifel of Kentland, IN, Patricia (Bob) Wetli of Fowler, IN, Lynda Hall of Lafayette, IN, Peg (Dan) Bennett of Earl Park, IN, and a son, Erick (Darlene) Hall of Show Low, AZ. Ileda is survived by many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Also, surviving are sisters, Juanita (Ralph) Schriner of Goodland, IN, and Joyce (Dan) Wallpe of Fowler, IN. Ileda is also survived by a dear friend, Jerry Carroll of Kentland, IN.
She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Hall of Kentland; son, Robert Hall of Kentland; daughter, Connie Hall of Kentland. She is also preceded in death by a brother, George Winner of Kentland; grandsons, Mark King of Kentland, Chad Wetli of Fowler, and Gene Hall of Kentland.
She was born in Earl Park, IN on May 10, 1930, to the late George T. Winner and Irene D. (Ponto) Winner-Goodman. She graduated from Earl Park in 1947. Her marriage was to Robert L. Hall of Kentland on November 18, 1948, at St. Johns Catholic Church of Earl Park. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit #23 of Kentland and later Unit #455 in Earl Park holding positions as President and Poppy Chairman for several years.
Ileda worked for many years as a waitress at the Nu Joy Restaurant in Kentland, worked through three generations at Murphy's Food King in Kentland, and was a cook at Kentland Grade School and South Newton Grade School cafeteria.
Visitation 4-8 PM (CST) on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland with Rosary beginning at 3:45 PM (CST) and Poppy Ceremony at 6 PM (CST). Funeral Mass 11 AM (CST) Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland. Interment to follow in Fairlawn Cemetery. Fr. Robert Klemme to officiate.
In lieu of flowers, Ileda had requested donations to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit # 455 of Earl Park.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019