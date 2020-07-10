1/
Ileda "Pearl" Schanlaub
Ileda "Pearl" Schanlaub, 91, of Morocco, Indiana passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020 at George Ade Memorial Health Care Center. She was born April 19, 1929, in Earl Park, Indiana, the daughter of Alfred Dubea and Bessie (Dill) Dubea.

On September 14, 1946, in Morocco, she married George W. Schanlaub. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2009. Pearl was a homemaker. She was a member of the United Church of Morocco and a 73-year member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #146 in Morocco.

She is survived by her daughter, Verna Phillips, and her daughter-in-law, Ann Schanlaub. Five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Schanlaub; her son, John W. Schanlaub; one grandson, Daniel Schanlaub; three brothers: Raymond Dubea, Clyde Dubea and Lloyd Dubea; and four sisters: Loretta Dubea, Helen Riegle, Lucille Landrey, and Elenor Denton.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Morocco. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Morocco with Pastor Patrick Gutwein officiating. An American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Service will be held just prior to the memorial service. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

Contributions in Pearl's memory may be made to the United Church of Morocco.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Steinke Funeral Home
101 E Beaver St
Morocco, IN 47963
(219) 866-5151
