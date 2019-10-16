|
|
Irvin T. Light, 95, of Brook, IN passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at 12:12 pm, at Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Rensselaer, IN. He was born June 16, 1924, in Brook to the late Francis H. and Nina P. Light. He was a graduate of the Brook High School, class of 1943.
Irvin was a great musician, played the Bass Guitar for 50 years along with his son Richard who was the drummer. They played the opening act for Jerry Lee Lewis, also played for Loretta Lynn, Ernest Tubb, Johnny Russell, Captain Stubby Radio Show, Benny Martin, Tom Claypool (played with him for 12 years), Curly Meyer, Moe Bandy, and Shelley West. He was a 32nd-degree mason, past master of the Kentland Masonic Lodge then transferred to the Sheldon, Illinois Lodge, Scottish Rite Indianapolis Lodge and a former member of the Eagle Lodge and Moose Lodge.
A retired farmer and State Correctional Officer. Irvin was married to Doris J. Scearcy Light, July 26, 1944, in Mt. Zion Church, and she preceded him in death on November 9, 2013. He is survived by two sons, Richard D. Light, LaPorte, IN and Douglas E. Light, (wife, Carol), Goodland, IN, and two daughters, Cathy S. Williamson, Fowler, IN and Debra J. Bogan, Lafayette, IN, Grandfather of 13 and Great Grandfather of 8, and a special friend Lavonne Hutchins. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two brothers, Gordon Light and Rex E. Light. Irvin will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 10:00 - 11:00 am (CDT) at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, lN, with a funeral service at ll:00 am (CDT) with Rev. Matt Baughman, officiating. Burial will follow in the Buswell Cemetery, Kentland, IN. In place of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the .
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019