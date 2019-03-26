Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabelle Collins Anderson. View Sign

Isabelle Collins Anderson, a longtime resident of Morocco, Indiana passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Franciscan Health Rensselaer. She was born on October 1, 1917, in Detroit, Michigan to Louis Franyi and Julia (Bacsa) Franyi. She celebrated her 101st birthday this past October 1st.



She was a factory worker at Permonite Manufacturing Company in Morocco for 28 years. She was an active member of the Morocco First United Methodist Church where she was in charge of the greeter list for the church. She enjoyed flowers, gardening and making silk floral arrangements.



Isabelle is survived by one son, David (Cathy) Collins of Morocco; one daughter, Jeany (Larry) Stewart of Alexandria, Indiana; two sisters, Rosemary Yuhasz of Salt Lake City, Utah and Dorothy (Joe) Ecsi of Hammond, Indiana; sister-in-law Rosemary Franyi of Bandon, Oregon; four grandchildren: April (Andy) Blakley, Shane Stewart, Shawna (Carl) Vaughan, and Mindy Collins; and 13 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; son Ernie Collins; first husband Charlie Collins; second husband Marvin Anderson; two brothers, Alex Franyi and Louis Franyi; sister Irene Conforti; brothers-in-law Vince Conforti and Joe Yuhasz; and sister-in-law Lillian Franyi.



Private graveside services will be held at Oakland Cemetery on Friday, April 5, 2019 at noon with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Memorials may be made to the Morocco First United Methodist Church. Steinke Funeral Home of Morocco is handling the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home Steinke Funeral Home

101 E Beaver St

Morocco , IN 47963

