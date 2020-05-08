James Alan "Jim" Watt
1954 - 2020
James "Jim" Alan Watt, age 65, of Rensselaer, IN passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Rensselaer Care Center. He was born August 19, 1954, in Rensselaer, IN to James and Joann (Styck) Watt.

Jim graduated from North Newton High School, Class of 1972. He worked for 13 years at O'Hare Airport in the baggage system and was self-employed doing floor coverings. Jim traveled with his bowling team for years, enjoyed golf, watching NASCAR, gardening & canning, and was an avid fan of the Chicago cubs, Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte Hornets.

Jim is survived by his daughter: Jessica Yarab-Watt; siblings: Gary (Deb) Watt, Donna Harmon, and Debbie Watt; nephews: Brandon, Aaron, Corey; great-niece: Arianna; and close cousin, Connie.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Jim's wishes cremation rights will be afforded. Integrity Funeral & Cremation has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To share a memory with the Watt family, please visit www.integrityfuneral.care

Published in Newton County Enterprise on May 8, 2020.
May 8, 2020
RIP Watt!! The Class of '72 collectively mourns your loss.
Sharon
Friend
