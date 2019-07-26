|
|
James E. Whaley, 89, of Brook, Indiana, passed away in his home Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11:15. am (CDT) surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 8, 1930, in Newton County, to the late William M., and Edith Violet Corbin Whaley.
He graduated from the Brook High School, class of 1948, and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Jim worked as a custodian at the Brook School for many years until it closed, and also helped his brother Philip on the family farm. He enjoyed fishing and being with his family and sang in the church choir for 40 plus years.
On August 26, 195l he married Mary E. Walker Whaley in Brook, IN and she survives, he is also survived by his son Gregory J. and Monica Whaley, Rogers, AK and a daughter, Cathy M. and Justin Hensler, Remington, IN, grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 12, two sisters, Pauline & Norman Ekstrom, Brook, and Wanda M. Staton, Kentland, one sister-in-law, Joyce A. Whaley, Brook.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Philip W. Whaley. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2:00 - 5-00 pm (CDT) at the Brook United Methodist Church, Brook, IN. the funeral service will be on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 10:00 am (CDT) in the church sanctuary, with Rev. Matt Baughman officiating. Memorials may be given to the Brook United Methodist Church Choir, in his name. Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN has the honor of serving the family.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on July 26, 2019