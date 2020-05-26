James M. Melton, age 81, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away at his home after a brief illness on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Cyril and Florence Melton on July 20, 1938.
Jim is survived by his wife Barbara; his sisters-in-law Geraldine (Richard) Stermer and Joan (Claude) Kowalski; his children Mary Beth (C. Patrick) Wheelock, Mike Melton, James (Laura) Melton Jr., and Colleen (Tucker) Dennis; grandchildren Dustin (Lindsay) Wheelock, Jennifer (Yousef) Kabab, Jill (Zach) Allen, James (Lauren) Melton III, Brent (Morgan) Melton, Joseph Melton, Jacob Melton, and Jordan (Ashley) Guyer; and great-grandchildren Hayden Wheelock, Paul Wheelock, Holland Wheelock, Maxwell Kabab, Christopher Allen, Jackson Allen, Oaklyn Melton, Alta Melton, Banx Guyer, Brynlee Guyer (and two more on the way); as well as nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, and other relatives too numerous to mention but all much loved.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Cyril (Bucky) Melton, Jr.
Jim was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School in Hammond, and after serving in the US Navy, earned degrees from St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer. He was employed at NIPSCO for 33 years and served on the board of directors of Bank Calumet for 33 years. He was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Valparaiso for 38 years and was a founding board member of Taltree Arboretum & Gardens and served on its board for 17 years.
Jim's greatest love was his wife of over 60 years, Barbara, followed by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who amused him up until his final days. Jim also loved trains, nature, history, horticulture, skiing in Utah, and serving Catholic mass, which he did for 71 years. He had a special soft spot for the poorest and most vulnerable among us, but asked not to mention his charitable works because besides being kind, devout, generous, and loving, he was also modest. His family, friends, and parish will miss him terribly.
Due to public health restrictions, a private funeral mass will be held for Jim at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Kentland. The family hopes to host a public celebration of Jim's life in the near future.
Charitable contributions in Jim's name may be sent to: St. Joseph the Worker, LTD, P.O. Box 1436, Great Falls, VA 22066.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on May 26, 2020.