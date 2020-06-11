James "Ed" Roe
James "Ed" Roe, 88 of Goodland, Indiana, passed away in his home on June 7, 2020, at 11:57 am with his wife and his children at his side. Ed was born January 20, 1932, to the late Charles and Lulu Marie Roe. He attended and graduated from Boswell School.
Ed married his wife of 70 years Loretta E. Sumpter Roe on June 9, 1950, and she survives. Ed was a life long farmer and owner of Roe Trucking, and he shelled corn for many. He also enjoyed working with wood, liked fishing, and cutting asparagus in the spring at his secret spot. After retiring from farming he took pride in his garden, also enjoyed collecting aluminum cans and making money.
Ed is survived by his wife and six children, James "Jim" Roe, Theresa Nicholas, (husband, Tim) Lafayette, IN, Dale Roe, Remington, IN, Jane Hall (husband, Wayne) Kentland, IN, Tina Elliott, Cape Coral, FL, Jerry Roe, (wife, Heidi), Remington, IN. He is also survived by a sister Virginia (John) Cusick, Lafayette, IN, 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 20 nieces, and nephews, that called him "Uncle Ed", and a very true friend, Javier Del Real.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Charles L. "Bud" Roe, a sister Frances Washburn and a granddaughter, Kenda L. Row Visitation will be on Friday, from 12 noon to 1:00 pm (CDT) at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN with services at l:00 PM (CDT), with Rev. Cindy Hayley, officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodland Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Gerts Funeral Home
JUN
12
Service
01:00 PM
Gerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
For the Roe family,
Ed was a keeper Loretta! Im sorry you are left missing him. He and your family are among our most cherished loved ones. So many wonderful talks with Ed. I know I can speak for Ralph toowe just loved him! I love this picture of him, all bright and sunny and cheerful. We all felt a little happier after a visit with Ed! For me, He made the unbearable, bearable with his wit and wisdom and right action. God bless all of you. And we join you in mourning his passing.
Nancy Gretencord
Friend
June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
Loretta & family, I'm so very toRead about Ed's passing. It's been years since I've seen you two, but when I was young, you two were very special to me. Many hugs, Diane Clifton Provo
Diane Provo
June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
To the entire Roe family, I am so sorry to hear this news. I have many fond memories of the years that I helped spread lime and haul grain.
Ed always treated me well. He will be missed by all.
J.C. Sigo
Friend
June 10, 2020
Loretta, Cook and families - our deepest condolences for the loss of Ed. What a rare thing to have 70 years together, that makes for a great love story! We are thinking of you all.
Steve & Jennifer Hewitt
Friend
June 10, 2020
My condolences to you Loretta and family. Remembering our high school days . It's hard to lose our friends and classmates. I will not be able to come but I will be thinking of you and prayers for the family .
Bettie Fell Bloom
Bettie Fell Bloom
Classmate
June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
June 9, 2020
