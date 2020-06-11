James "Ed" Roe, 88 of Goodland, Indiana, passed away in his home on June 7, 2020, at 11:57 am with his wife and his children at his side. Ed was born January 20, 1932, to the late Charles and Lulu Marie Roe. He attended and graduated from Boswell School.

Ed married his wife of 70 years Loretta E. Sumpter Roe on June 9, 1950, and she survives. Ed was a life long farmer and owner of Roe Trucking, and he shelled corn for many. He also enjoyed working with wood, liked fishing, and cutting asparagus in the spring at his secret spot. After retiring from farming he took pride in his garden, also enjoyed collecting aluminum cans and making money.

Ed is survived by his wife and six children, James "Jim" Roe, Theresa Nicholas, (husband, Tim) Lafayette, IN, Dale Roe, Remington, IN, Jane Hall (husband, Wayne) Kentland, IN, Tina Elliott, Cape Coral, FL, Jerry Roe, (wife, Heidi), Remington, IN. He is also survived by a sister Virginia (John) Cusick, Lafayette, IN, 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 20 nieces, and nephews, that called him "Uncle Ed", and a very true friend, Javier Del Real.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Charles L. "Bud" Roe, a sister Frances Washburn and a granddaughter, Kenda L. Row Visitation will be on Friday, from 12 noon to 1:00 pm (CDT) at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN with services at l:00 PM (CDT), with Rev. Cindy Hayley, officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodland Cemetery.

