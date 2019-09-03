|
|
Joann F. Fisher, 93, of Noblesville, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Harbour Manor Care Center in Noblesville. She was born on August 12, 1926 to Francis and Mayme (Teal) McCord in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Joann attended IPS #62 and graduated from Arsenal Tech High School in 1944, Butler-Jordan University in 1949 and received her Master's degree from Indiana University in 1957. She taught for 30 years including Indianapolis IPS schools #57 and #94 and retiring from Tri-County School Corporation in 1987. Joann married Kedrick Fisher in 1951 in Indianapolis. They were married for 68 years. Joann was very active in the First Christian Church of Noblesville where she sang in the church choir, played the piano and served on several committees. She loved music and remained actively engaged for over 75 years.
Joann is survived by her husband, Kedrick Fisher; daughters, Janis (Bob) Wyatt and Holly Fisher; son, Kent Fisher; and grandchildren, Kyle, Konnor, Kolby & Kolin Fisher and Breanne Collins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Bradley.
Services will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church of Noblesville, 16377 Herriman Blvd. in Noblesville, with visitation from 10:30 am to the time of service. Private entombment will be at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery in Westfield.
The Fisher family has entrusted Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes of Noblesville with Joann's care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to First Christian Church of Noblesville, 16377 Herriman Blvd., Noblesville, IN 46060; or the .
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Sept. 3, 2019