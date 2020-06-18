Joanne Knapp, 80, of Demotte, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband, of 59 years, Ralph; children, Elese Knapp of Demotte, Ralph, Jr. of Rensselaer and Norman (Paula) of Fair Oaks; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; brother, Merle ZumMallen, sister in law, Jacque ZumMallen and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Elese ZumMallen, brother William and sister in law Barbara. Joanne was a member of Momence Congregation of Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, a 1958 graduate of Lowell High School, had worked for Lowell National Bank, Hanford Packing and through her love of children, cared for over 100 children throughout the years. She had a passion for gardening, cooking, baking, and especially canning. Private Cremation through Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lowell, IN. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jun. 18, 2020.