1/1
John R. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Taylor, 78 of Brook, IN passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born in Watseka on February 11, 1942, the son of John Wilbur and Emma Doreen (Haste) Taylor.

He married Judy Smith in Sheldon on June 11, 1960, and she survives. He is also survived by one son, Roger (Terry) Taylor of Donovan; one daughter, Kendra Taylor of Donovan; one sister, Margaret Daniels of Iroquois; five grandchildren, Trevor Page (Stephanie), Ben (Rachel) Taylor, Skyler Page (Deseray), Kelsey (Shane) Heath, and Jessi Page (Levi); one great-granddaughter, Remington, and many special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Matthew.

Mr. Taylor was a life-long farmer. He was a die-hard John Deere and Ford customer and loved antique tractors. He enjoyed and never missed watching his grandchildren's sports events.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Pastor Sue Spurlin will officiate. Burial will follow at Morris Chapel Cemetery in Donovan.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Morris Chapel Cemetery in Donovan.

Please share a memory of John at www.baierfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved