John R. Taylor, 78 of Brook, IN passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born in Watseka on February 11, 1942, the son of John Wilbur and Emma Doreen (Haste) Taylor.
He married Judy Smith in Sheldon on June 11, 1960, and she survives. He is also survived by one son, Roger (Terry) Taylor of Donovan; one daughter, Kendra Taylor of Donovan; one sister, Margaret Daniels of Iroquois; five grandchildren, Trevor Page (Stephanie), Ben (Rachel) Taylor, Skyler Page (Deseray), Kelsey (Shane) Heath, and Jessi Page (Levi); one great-granddaughter, Remington, and many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Matthew.
Mr. Taylor was a life-long farmer. He was a die-hard John Deere and Ford customer and loved antique tractors. He enjoyed and never missed watching his grandchildren's sports events.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Pastor Sue Spurlin will officiate. Burial will follow at Morris Chapel Cemetery in Donovan.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Morris Chapel Cemetery in Donovan.
