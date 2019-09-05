|
John Thomas Dieter, 82, of Kentland, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at 3:32 PM at IU Health Hospital in Lafayette.
He was born September 25, 1936 in Kentland to the late Theodore and Theresa (Cunningham) Dieter. His marriage was to Janet Irene Merriman on April 19, 1958 in St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland. Janet passed away on April 25, 2013.
John was a life-time parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He worked for the South Newton School Corporation and A.J. Kent High School in the maintenance department until his retirement after 50 years.
John loved being with his family, lived with a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed conversation with anyone. He loved the challenge of fixing things, whether it be at home or work. John also enjoyed spending his spare time gardening, working on his lawn, and watching the Chicago Bears and Cubs.
John is survived by his children, Joe (Mary) Dieter of The Colony, TX, Jacqueline (Terry) Winger of Kentland; daughter-in-law, Pam Dieter of Kentland; 3 sisters, Ellen Jean (Leonard) Brouilette of Crown Point, IN, Ann (Ernie) Myers of Green Bay, WI, Mary (Robert) Feddeler of Lowell, IN; 1 brother, Terry Dieter of Kentland. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death along with his parents and wife are 2 sons, James David Dieter, John Allen Dieter and brothers in-law Robert Feddeler and Leonard Brouilette.
Friends may call from 5-8 PM (CST) Friday, September 6, 2019 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. Rosary to begin at 4:45 PM (CST). Funeral Mass 11 AM (CST) Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland. Fr. Robert Bernotas to officiate. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kentland.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Sept. 5, 2019