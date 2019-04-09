Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph R. Hiestand. View Sign





He was born November 22, 1941 in Watseka, Illinois to the late Joseph and Pauline Markley Hiestand.



Joseph proudly served in the United States Army and later in the National Guard. He was employed as a mechanic for the Macomb County Road Commission for over 22 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mount Clemens. A collector of American Flyer Trains, he also enjoyed camping in Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin. He was most proud of his affiliation with the Masonic Lodge #361 F. & A.M. in Indiana, where he was a 50 year 32nd Degree Mason. He also held the title of Scottish Rite. Michigan Hot Rod Association (MHRA) was a favorite organization associated with his 50 year membership of the Bearing Burners Auto Club.



He is survived by his sons, Ronald (Nancy) Hiestand, Randy (Kimberly) Hiestand; grandchildren, Samuel, Hannah, and Brandon; and his sister, Margaret "Peggy" (Allan) Conner.



Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, MI.



Additional visitation and services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 1:00 pm CST until 3:00 pm CST the time of services at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home, 214 East Washington Street, Kentland, Indiana. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Kentland, Indiana.



Share memories and condolences online at Joseph R. Hiestand, a resident of Mount Clemens, Michigan passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 77.He was born November 22, 1941 in Watseka, Illinois to the late Joseph and Pauline Markley Hiestand.Joseph proudly served in the United States Army and later in the National Guard. He was employed as a mechanic for the Macomb County Road Commission for over 22 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mount Clemens. A collector of American Flyer Trains, he also enjoyed camping in Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin. He was most proud of his affiliation with the Masonic Lodge #361 F. & A.M. in Indiana, where he was a 50 year 32nd Degree Mason. He also held the title of Scottish Rite. Michigan Hot Rod Association (MHRA) was a favorite organization associated with his 50 year membership of the Bearing Burners Auto Club.He is survived by his sons, Ronald (Nancy) Hiestand, Randy (Kimberly) Hiestand; grandchildren, Samuel, Hannah, and Brandon; and his sister, Margaret "Peggy" (Allan) Conner.Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, MI.Additional visitation and services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 1:00 pm CST until 3:00 pm CST the time of services at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home, 214 East Washington Street, Kentland, Indiana. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Kentland, Indiana.Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland

214 E Washington St

Kentland , IN 47951

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Newton County Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Newton County Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close