Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lake Village Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Rainford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce D. Rainford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce D. Rainford Obituary
Joyce D. Rainford, 89 of Lake Village, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Dan) Peterson of Schneider, and Rhonda (Jess) Funston of Lowell; grandsons, Jeff (Sharon) Kuiper, Dustin (Amanda) Ewing and great-grandsons, Austin Kuiper, Brady, and Mason Ewing; special friend, Gerald "Smitty" Smith; sister, Judy Gann and special niece Patty Sasfai.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and brothers, Melvin and Vernon Chapman. Joyce was a member of Lake Village Presbyterian Church and Red Hat Society, where she was Queen Mom. She was a retired Secretary with Lake Village Elementary School after 30 years. Visitation, Monday January 20, from 10-1, Concluding with Funeral Services at 1PM, at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery.
www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -