Joyce D. Rainford, 89 of Lake Village, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Dan) Peterson of Schneider, and Rhonda (Jess) Funston of Lowell; grandsons, Jeff (Sharon) Kuiper, Dustin (Amanda) Ewing and great-grandsons, Austin Kuiper, Brady, and Mason Ewing; special friend, Gerald "Smitty" Smith; sister, Judy Gann and special niece Patty Sasfai.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and brothers, Melvin and Vernon Chapman. Joyce was a member of Lake Village Presbyterian Church and Red Hat Society, where she was Queen Mom. She was a retired Secretary with Lake Village Elementary School after 30 years. Visitation, Monday January 20, from 10-1, Concluding with Funeral Services at 1PM, at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jan. 17, 2020