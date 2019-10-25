Home

FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Joycelyn Megel
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
Joycelyn June (Herath) Megel

Joycelyn June (Herath) Megel Obituary
Mrs. Joycelyn June Herath Megel, age 90, of Lumberton, NC, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton. She was born in Newton County, IN on June 19, 1929, to the late Harold Herath and the late Gertrude Herath.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Raff; a brother, Harold Ray Herath; and a sister, Priscilla Moody.

She is survived by two sons, Larry Raff and wife Jolene of Crawfordsville, IN and Randy Raff and wife JoAn of Avon, IN; three stepdaughters: Paula Roach and husband Ron of Lumberton, NC, Karlene Sheesley of Winston-Salem, NC, and Carol Bauer of Chicago, IL; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; along with a host of other relatives.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 5:00 PM at Floyd Memorial Chapel, 809 E. 5th Street in Lumberton, NC, with Rev. David Ruth officiating.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019
