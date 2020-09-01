Judith "Judy" G. (Cady) Bingham, 79, of Morocco, Indiana passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was glamour at its finest, powdering her nose, and painting her toes since November 5, 1940 on a farm between Morocco and Mt. Ayr where she was born to Donald & Juanita (Denton) Cady. Her loving and giving nature was put to the test as the Cady family moved throughout the area and attended many different schools. When her roots were planted she attended Morocco High School. She learned at a young age it did not matter how much money you had as long as you had dinner with your family at the end of the day.



Judy's amazing organization skills and precision planning helped her hold various jobs throughout her life. She waitressed at the Pulman Cafe, was a teller at Morocco State Bank, and then to secretary for Milt Storey Implement. From there Larry and Judy set off on a business adventure. Judy became the real boss at Printy's Repair Shop. Her favorite job was later in life when she was a devoted babysitter for her great grandkids.



While working her first job, as fate would have it, she ran into her high school sweetheart, Larry Bingham. Because of their storybook love, they were married on September 5, 1962. Larry was the love of her life and dance partner for 57 beautiful years. Her love for him was unconditional. Throughout her golden years she was an active member of the Morocco Legion Post 146 Ladies Auxiliary and 100 Club. She played in the woman's golf league at Hazelton County Club and enjoyed crafting, shopping with her favorite girls, and having her stunning nails done. She lived her life with a giving heart, especially when going to the post office to deliver her famous greeting cards. Her favorite hobby was to spend time with the love of her life, Larry, kids, grandkids and great grandkids at her house in her comfy rocking chair. Judy's love of angels and the heavens guided her to attend the United Methodist Church of Morocco whenever she could, as long as her favorite pew was open.



She had a strong will that matched her captivating style. Judy was an amazing woman and had beauty inside and out that you would not forget. When Judy wore the right lipstick, she conquered the world. Judy was like a diamond, precious and rare. Please help us celebrate her life story with your elaborate attire and your fanciest jewels. Elegance is how Judy lived her life so don't forget your lipstick!



Judy is survived by her loving family: one son, Rick Lee Bingham (Jodi O'Day); two daughters, Julie May Alenduff and Deborah Lynn Miller (David); five grandchildren: Jason Bertram (Hannele), Devin Green (Douglas), Deena Eastwold (Kevin), Brent Bingham, and Trenton Alenduff; six great-grandchildren: Gracie, Livie, Erich, Beatrix, Eva and Nolan; one brother, Larry Cady; and three sister, Bonnie Crofford (Dale), Lois Fox (Larry), and Donna Cady.



She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Bingham, her parents, Donald and Juanita Cady; two brothers, Leonard (Ed) Cady and Gaylord (Butch) Cady.



Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Morocco First United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service for Judy will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Riley Children's Hospital being they helped Judy live the life she loved.

