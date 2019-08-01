|
Julia Karen Angle, 29, of West Lafayette, IN (formerly of Kentland and Fowler) passed away May 25, 2019, at IU Health Hospital in Lafayette, IN. She was born July 27, 1989, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. She was adopted by Richard A. and Ann Zehner Angle on August 1, 1989.
Julia was an insurance agent at the Jeff Siple State Farm agency in Lafayette, IN. She graduated in 2008 from South Newton High School in Brook, IN and Purdue University in 2015 with a BA in Political Science. It was her heart's desire to work in a non-government organization to help the needy. Julia served in several mission trips with Purdue's UChurch group to Virginia, Mississippi, and Missouri. She also served as an exchange student through Rotary International central states youth exchange to Milan, Italy in 2006-2007. Julia was very proud of the fact that she had visited 13 countries. She was a Paul Harris Fellow.
In high school, she was co-captain of the swim team, member of FFA, National Honor Society, football team manager, and drama department. Julia performed in every production for 5 years and stared in "Thoroughly Modern Millie" her senior year. She was a 10-year member of 4-H, in Junior Leaders, and her senior year won grand champion sheep. At Purdue, Julia joined Alpha Gamma Delta and was currently serving as Recruitment Advisor to Beta Xi Chapter. She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland, IN.
She is preceded in death by her father Richard Allen Angle and grandparents Julia Hudelson Zehner, M. Omer, and Antoinette (Lutz) Angle.
Julia is survived by her mother Ann Zehner Angle; grandfather Darwin Zehner; aunts Cinda (Joseph) O'Connor and Karen (David) Sims; uncles J. Herbert (Laurel) Angle and M. Edgar (Karla) Angle; first cousins Tim (Jaimi) O'Connor, Ann (Collin) McCready, Jeff (Leslie) Sims, Russ (Heidi) Sims, John (Margaret) Sims, Lori (Alex) Bales, Robert Angle, Jolene Angle, and Jennifer Angle, Courtney (Kit) Rodgers, Adrianne and Jonathan Angle; second cousins Finnegan McCready, David, Elizabeth, and Garrett Sims, Nathan and Danielle Sims, Kolby and Kiera Rodgers; third cousin Owen Sims; and boyfriend Scott Walters.
Holder's Funeral Home is honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Julia. Funeral services were held Friday, May 31, 2019, at Owensville United Methodist Church with interment at Benson Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, Kentland, IN on August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Robert Bernotas officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Jasper Newton Foundation for the Richard Angle Scholarship, 301 N. Van Rensselaer St. PO Box 295 Rensselaer, IN 47978.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Aug. 1, 2019