Kedrick E. Fisher, 93, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home in Noblesville. He was born on March 14, 1927, to Rev. G. Lavon and Mary (Myers) Fisher in Eaton, Indiana.
Kedrick graduated from Noblesville High School in 1945, while attending high school he lettered 3 years in football, basketball, and track. He was also a member of the 1943 undefeated football team at Noblesville High School and in 2012, he was chosen as a Noblesville High School Alumni of the year. Kedrick was a World War II Veteran. He received his bachelor's degree from Butler University where he played 2 years of football for the Bulldogs and then received a master's degree from Indiana University.
Kedrick began his teaching career at the Boys School in Plainfield, IN. From there he taught at Castleton Grade School, was an elementary principal at Westfield, Moral Township, and Triton Central. Kedrick was the first Superintendent in Franklin Township in Marion County. He finished his career as Superintendent of South Newton School Corporation in Kentland, IN and, retired after 21 years of service in 1987. After retiring, Kedrick entered the insurance business for many years.
Kedrick was very active in whatever church he belonged to, including starting three new churches and was an elder in five different churches. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Noblesville. Kedrick also was a member of the Noblesville Masonic Lodge, the Indianapolis Scottish Rite, and the Shrine Club. He served as President of the Kentland Rotary Club and was elected President of the Noblesville Golden K Kiwanis Club for three terms.
Kedrick married Joann McCord in 1951 in Indianapolis, IN, they were happily married for 69 years
He is survived by his daughters, Janis (Bob) Wyatt and Holly Fisher, son, Kent Fisher; grandchildren, Kyle (Lindsey), Konnor (Emily), Kolby & Kolin Fisher and Breanne (Brandon Cline) Collins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Fisher in 2019; sister, Dana Moore.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville, with Rev. Deborah Wells officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the funeral home with Masonic Rites at 7:30 pm. Entombment with Military Rites will be at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery in Westfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Noblesville, 16377 Herriman Boulevard, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Kedrick graduated from Noblesville High School in 1945, while attending high school he lettered 3 years in football, basketball, and track. He was also a member of the 1943 undefeated football team at Noblesville High School and in 2012, he was chosen as a Noblesville High School Alumni of the year. Kedrick was a World War II Veteran. He received his bachelor's degree from Butler University where he played 2 years of football for the Bulldogs and then received a master's degree from Indiana University.
Kedrick began his teaching career at the Boys School in Plainfield, IN. From there he taught at Castleton Grade School, was an elementary principal at Westfield, Moral Township, and Triton Central. Kedrick was the first Superintendent in Franklin Township in Marion County. He finished his career as Superintendent of South Newton School Corporation in Kentland, IN and, retired after 21 years of service in 1987. After retiring, Kedrick entered the insurance business for many years.
Kedrick was very active in whatever church he belonged to, including starting three new churches and was an elder in five different churches. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Noblesville. Kedrick also was a member of the Noblesville Masonic Lodge, the Indianapolis Scottish Rite, and the Shrine Club. He served as President of the Kentland Rotary Club and was elected President of the Noblesville Golden K Kiwanis Club for three terms.
Kedrick married Joann McCord in 1951 in Indianapolis, IN, they were happily married for 69 years
He is survived by his daughters, Janis (Bob) Wyatt and Holly Fisher, son, Kent Fisher; grandchildren, Kyle (Lindsey), Konnor (Emily), Kolby & Kolin Fisher and Breanne (Brandon Cline) Collins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Fisher in 2019; sister, Dana Moore.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville, with Rev. Deborah Wells officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the funeral home with Masonic Rites at 7:30 pm. Entombment with Military Rites will be at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery in Westfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Noblesville, 16377 Herriman Boulevard, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jun. 26, 2020.