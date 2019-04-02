Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kenneth E. Vance Sr., 95, of Brook, Indiana, passed away March 25, 2019, at l2:15 am in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December l5, l923, to the late Joseph C. and Ethel W. Glass Vance.



A graduate of Earl Park High School, class of l94l. Has lived in Brook, IN for the past 4 years and prior to that in Fowler and Earl Park, IN. Kenneth served in the United States Army during



On November ll, 1946 in Earl Park, In he married the love of his life Donna Faye Gooding and she survivies. He is also survived by his children, son, Kenneth E. Vance Jr., (wife, Debbie), Zambia Africa, and 2 daughters, Sandra K. Arini, (husband, Anthony), Brook, IN and Kendra Enright, Zambia Africa. Seven grandchildlren, Samuel Arini, Kenneth Vance Arini, (wife Tracy), Mary Mulligan, (husband, David), Brian Enright, (wife Jade), Nathan Enright, (wife, Robin), Stacie Pearson, (husband, John) and Joshua Vance, (wife Kelly), and great grandfather of l5. He was also survived by one sister, Margie Swicegood, Lexington, N.C.



He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Enright, and one brother, George C. Vance.



World War II, and worked as a barber for 35 years, mail carrier in Earl Park for 20 years and drove a school bus for several years.

On November ll, 1946 in Earl Park, In he married the love of his life Donna Faye Gooding and she survivies. He is also survived by his children, son, Kenneth E. Vance Jr., (wife, Debbie), Zambia Africa, and 2 daughters, Sandra K. Arini, (husband, Anthony), Brook, IN and Kendra Enright, Zambia Africa. Seven grandchildlren, Samuel Arini, Kenneth Vance Arini, (wife Tracy), Mary Mulligan, (husband, David), Brian Enright, (wife Jade), Nathan Enright, (wife, Robin), Stacie Pearson, (husband, John) and Joshua Vance, (wife Kelly), and great grandfather of l5. He was also survived by one sister, Margie Swicegood, Lexington, N.C.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Enright, and one brother, George C. Vance.

A visitation will take place April 6, 2019 from 10:00 am - ll:00 am (CDT) at the Fowler United Methodist Church, Fowler, IN with a Celebration of Life service in the church at ll:00 am (CDT) with Rev. Matt Wallace, officiating. He was a member of the Fowler United Methodist Church and the Democratic Party. Memorials may be given in his name ot the Fowler United Methodist Church Mission Fund.

