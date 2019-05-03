Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kent Alan Taylor. View Sign Service Information Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland 214 E Washington St Kentland , IN 47951 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born August 10, 1954 in Gary, IN to the late Jack D. and Caroline (Carlson) Taylor. Kent was a 1972 graduate of Highland High School.



His marriage was to Connie Fultz on November 23, 1974 in Cedar Lake, IN; she survives. He was a member of the Kentland First Baptist Church. Kent was a member of Pipefitters Local Union 597 for 28 years until his retirement in 2010 due to his declining health.



In his spare time, Kent enjoyed golfing, slow pitch softball, and watching Chicago Cubs and IU Basketball games.



Surviving along with his wife are children, Amanda J. (husband: Andrew) Somodi of Griffith, IN, Jeff (wife: Elise) Taylor of Terre Haute, IN, and Kevin Taylor of Griffith, IN. Also surviving are 2 grandchildren, Dylan and Morgan Taylor; sister, Jean Ritzma of Kentland; uncles, Dr. Bernard Taylor of Peoria and Cecil Carlson of Kimbolton, OH; aunts, Geraldine Babcock of Arizona and Liz Carlson of Florida.



Preceding him in death along with his parents are brothers, Mark Deen Taylor, Jack Earl Taylor and Darryl Lee Taylor.



Friends may call from 4-7 PM (CST) Monday, May 6, 2019 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. Funeral Service 11 AM (CST) Tuesday, May 7, 2019 also at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. Pastor Chris Kosary to officiate. Interment to follow in Buswell Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Kent's name to the .



Share memories and condolences online at Kent Alan Taylor, 64, of Kentland, passed away surrounded by family Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital of Urbana, IL.He was born August 10, 1954 in Gary, IN to the late Jack D. and Caroline (Carlson) Taylor. Kent was a 1972 graduate of Highland High School.His marriage was to Connie Fultz on November 23, 1974 in Cedar Lake, IN; she survives. He was a member of the Kentland First Baptist Church. Kent was a member of Pipefitters Local Union 597 for 28 years until his retirement in 2010 due to his declining health.In his spare time, Kent enjoyed golfing, slow pitch softball, and watching Chicago Cubs and IU Basketball games.Surviving along with his wife are children, Amanda J. (husband: Andrew) Somodi of Griffith, IN, Jeff (wife: Elise) Taylor of Terre Haute, IN, and Kevin Taylor of Griffith, IN. Also surviving are 2 grandchildren, Dylan and Morgan Taylor; sister, Jean Ritzma of Kentland; uncles, Dr. Bernard Taylor of Peoria and Cecil Carlson of Kimbolton, OH; aunts, Geraldine Babcock of Arizona and Liz Carlson of Florida.Preceding him in death along with his parents are brothers, Mark Deen Taylor, Jack Earl Taylor and Darryl Lee Taylor.Friends may call from 4-7 PM (CST) Monday, May 6, 2019 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. Funeral Service 11 AM (CST) Tuesday, May 7, 2019 also at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. Pastor Chris Kosary to officiate. Interment to follow in Buswell Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made in Kent's name to the .Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com. Published in Newton County Enterprise on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Newton County Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close