Larry Bennett, 79, of Kentland, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Franciscan Health of Rensselaer. He was born November 30, 1939 in Indianola, IL to the late Ruth (Jackson) Bennett. Larry grew up in Georgetown, IL and had lived in Kentland for the past 33 years.
Larry was a 1958 graduate of Georgetown High School and attended Danville Community College. He served in the United States Navy until his honorable discharge.
His marriage was to Arlene Lawhorn on September 2, 1961 in Danville, IL; she survives.
Mr. Bennett worked for 20 years at Berkeley-Davis as a machinist and also at Viskase of Kentland for several years.
Larry enjoyed spending his time on woodworking projects, gardening, reading western novels, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving along with his wife of 58 years is a daughter, Robin (Sam) Davis of Morocco, IN; daughter-in-law, Linda Bennett of Lafayette; 3 sisters, Elaine (Dallas) Springman of Mishawaka, IN, Linda Peters of Phoenix, AZ, and Sandy Walker also of Phoenix. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death along with his mother are brothers, Lowel, Arnold, Dean, Ivan, Kenny, and Terry Bennett; sister, Dorothy Braner; 1 son, Mike Bennett.
Friends may call from 4-8 PM (CST) Monday, September 9, 2019 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. Funeral Service 11 AM (CST) Tuesday, September 10, 2019 also at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Fairlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to the Kentland Volunteer First Responders Department or Franciscan Hospice of Rensselaer.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019