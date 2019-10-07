|
Larry Michael Bingham, "Chief", 80, of Morocco, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. To say he was famous in a small town is an understatement. He was born in Enos, Indiana on a very snowy day, April 24, 1939, to William Harrison Bingham and Margarett May (Brenneisen) Bingham. His love of family and compassion for others was instilled at a young age, beginning around the table at Enos, surrounded by family, friends and whoever needed a meal or a hug.
Larry loved to sing, laugh, and entertain an audience from a very early age. He grew up a country kid who wasn't afraid of dirt. He walked across the road to go to the Enos School. He later attended and graduated, a very proud 17-year-old, from Morocco High School in 1956. Larry was a lifelong learner. His work ethic and strong determination started on the family farm. The work was hard, but rewarding.
His first job was at the Enos Elevator. He spent his summers working with his older sisters in Chicago, where he enjoyed White Castles, one of his favorite treats. He joined the Army and we still haven't figured out why, because he never liked to be told what to do.
Larry married the love of his life, Judy Cady, on September 5, 1962. Larry and Judy were married for 57 memorable years.
Over the years, he worked at the Parr Elevator, Morocco Implement, and Monty Williams Trucking, when he wasn't helping a friend or stranger. He eventually bought Printy's Repair Shop and ran his own business happily for 30 years alongside his wife. Larry was very creative and enjoyed inventing things, many of which should have been patented.
He was the handyman and parts runner for Gibson Family Farms while working at their Morocco Sport & Hardware store. In his later years, he decided he wasn't ready for the rocking chair, so he became the driver of a small white school bus for the North Newton School Corporation, which put him around one of his greatest loves, kids.
He was a member of the Forty and Eight and the Morocco American Legion Post #146, where he served as past commander. He also served his fellow veterans as the Newton County Veterans Service Officer. Larry loved to stay busy, so he served as a Council Member on the Morocco Town Board and a member of the Beaver Township Board. At one point, he also served as the Newton County Highway Superintendent. He attended the Morocco First United Methodist Church whenever he could.
If someone could ever get him to quit working long enough, you would find him on the green golfing for that one-time hole in one, which he did achieve. You could also find him mowing, eating a ripe tomato in the summer, or enjoying a piece of Fannie May.
His heart was huge for his family, and he was and always will be the "Chief".
Larry is survived by his loving family: wife Judy G. Bingham; one son, Rick Lee Bingham (Jodi O'Day); two daughters, Julie May Alenduff and Deborah Lynn Miller (David); five grandchildren: Jason Bertram (Hannele), Devin Green (Douglas), Deena Eastwold (Kevin), Brent Bingham, and Trenton Alenduff; six great-grandchildren: Gracie, Livie, Erich, Beatrix, Eva, and Nolan; one brother, Dennis Bingham (Peggy); and one sister, Audrey Johnson (Gene).
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margarett Bingham; two brothers, Raymond Bingham and Gary Bingham; and four sisters: Lenore Smith, Juanita Banister, Alice Nemecek, and Myrtle Kaupke.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the Morocco First United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service for Larry will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the pavilion at Recher Park in Morocco. Pastor Wayne Williams and Pastor John Smith officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
Larry never did anything quiet and loved to laugh and enjoy every moment of life, so please, per Larry's request, on the day of the Celebration of Life service, ladies wear your best "Kentucky Derby Hat", and all attire is requested to be relaxed, bright-colored attire. No black clothing, please. Be ready to celebrate Larry's life with a dance!
Memorials may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Steinke Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Oct. 7, 2019