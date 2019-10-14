|
Lela Mae Spiker Welsh, formerly of Goodland, Indiana, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Paul's Hermitage in Beech Grove, Indiana.
She was born February 21, 1937, in Crawfordsville, Indiana, to the late Willard and Viola Spiker. On June 2, 1956, she married Charles Welsh. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2014.
Lela was a 1955 graduate of Earl Park High School. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, puzzles: she gave away many beautifully-done embroidered pictures and afghans to friends and family. Lela was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandma who loved spending time with her family.
Lela had a strong will to survive and thrive. She was an inspiration to many people. She found joy and humor in life despite several physical challenges.
Lela is survived by her son Timothy Welsh of St. Peters, MO; daughter Tamara Welsh Reavis of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren Caleb, Molly, and Abbie Welsh; Olivia and Caroline Reavis; and brother John (Iva) Spiker of Collinsville, IL.
Along with her husband Charles, she is preceded in death by her parents, brother Don and sister Louise.
The family thanks the caring staff of St. Paul's Hermitage. Mom loved and was beloved by, the people who cared for her the last few years.
Visitation will be held from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 16th (CST) at Ss. Peter Paul Catholic Church, Goodland, Indiana. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. (CST) with Fr. Rob Bernotas. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Goodland, Indiana.
Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Oct. 14, 2019