Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Augusta
Lake Village, IN
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Augusta
Lake Village, IN
Leonard Poplawski

Leonard Poplawski Obituary
Leonard Poplawski, 86, of Lake Village, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at home with his family. He is survived by his children Lindy (Barbara) and Cathy (Timothy) Phelps; grandchildren, Linn, Loran, Skyler and Derek, and great-grandchildren, Piper, Cooper, Audrey, Ryder, and Aubrey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maydell and 6 siblings. Leonard was a retired Pipe Fitter with local #597. He was a Korean Army Veteran, a Founding member of the Lake Village Fire Dept., Lake Village American Legion Post 375 member where he was active with the Newton Co. Honor Guard, St. Augusta Catholic Church, Lowell's VFW Post 6841.
Visitation, Friday, January 24 from 4-8, with a Scripture Service at 4 and Poppy Service at 7:30. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 AM at St. Augusta, Lake Village with burial following in Lake Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to his Church or the American Legion.
www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020
