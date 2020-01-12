|
Linda Elaine (Smart) Kendall passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1957 to Francis and Dorothy (Anderson) Smart in Rensselaer, IN. Linda graduated with the Class of 1975 from North Newton High School. On October 15, 1977 she married Rick Kendall, and he survives.
Linda worked at ADM Grain – Parr Division for 16 years. She enjoyed being around family and friends and watching her granddaughters play sports.
She is survived by her husband Rick; daughter Amanda Kendall; son Daniel (Lynnae) Kendall; her friend who is like a daughter, Kirstin (Glenn) Gervais; grandkids: Maegan and Allea Blann and Joseph Kendall; step-grandkids: Blane Trumble, Zachary and Jenna Harmon; friend's kids Glenn Jr. and Kahle Gervais; brother David (Judy) Smart; sister Darlene Lynn; sisters-in-law Gwen (Ron) Morrison and Cathy (Craig) Grant; brother-in-law Jim Kendall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Dorothy Smart; in-laws Dick and Bethel Kendall; brothers-in-law Carl Rutledge, Wayne Lynn and Tom (Penny) Kendall; and nephew, Rich Rutledge.
Per Linda's wishes, cremation has been chosen. The family is planning a memorial service for Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020