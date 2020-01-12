Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Kendall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Elaine (Smart) Kendall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Elaine (Smart) Kendall Obituary
Linda Elaine (Smart) Kendall passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1957 to Francis and Dorothy (Anderson) Smart in Rensselaer, IN. Linda graduated with the Class of 1975 from North Newton High School. On October 15, 1977 she married Rick Kendall, and he survives.

Linda worked at ADM Grain – Parr Division for 16 years. She enjoyed being around family and friends and watching her granddaughters play sports.

She is survived by her husband Rick; daughter Amanda Kendall; son Daniel (Lynnae) Kendall; her friend who is like a daughter, Kirstin (Glenn) Gervais; grandkids: Maegan and Allea Blann and Joseph Kendall; step-grandkids: Blane Trumble, Zachary and Jenna Harmon; friend's kids Glenn Jr. and Kahle Gervais; brother David (Judy) Smart; sister Darlene Lynn; sisters-in-law Gwen (Ron) Morrison and Cathy (Craig) Grant; brother-in-law Jim Kendall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Dorothy Smart; in-laws Dick and Bethel Kendall; brothers-in-law Carl Rutledge, Wayne Lynn and Tom (Penny) Kendall; and nephew, Rich Rutledge.

Per Linda's wishes, cremation has been chosen. The family is planning a memorial service for Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -