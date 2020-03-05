Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gerts Funeral Home
119 W Union St
Goodland, IN 47948
(219) 297-3583
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Goodland, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Goodland, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Ingold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. Ingold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda L. Ingold Obituary
Linda L. Ingold, 69, of Goodland, IN formerly of Brook, IN., passed away February 26, 2020, in Franciscan Health Rensselaer. She was the daughter of the late Charles D. and Lois E. Christianson Bailey. She was a graduate of South Newton High School, Kentland, IN, class of 1968, and then attended Indiana Business College of Lafayette, Indiana.
Linda was a member of the First Baptist Church, Goodland, IN, and Forever Young Homemakers Club. On August 13, 1988, in Brook, Indiana she married Stephen A. Ingold and he survives, also surviving is a Step-Son, Chad A. and Ryan Ingold, Alton, Illinois, and Julie & Jerad Wollin, Rantoul, Illinois, one sister, Charlene Spurlock, Lafayette, IN and two brothers Charles & Pat Bailey, Brook, IN and Doug & Jackie Bailey, Kentland, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James R Bailey. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 11:00 - 12-noon pm (CST) at the First Baptist Church, Goodland, Indiana with a Celebration of Life at 12-noon pm (CST) at the church. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, Indiana, with Rev. Robert Rowland officiating. The Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, Indiana has the honor of serving the family.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -