Linda L. Ingold, 69, of Goodland, IN formerly of Brook, IN., passed away February 26, 2020, in Franciscan Health Rensselaer. She was the daughter of the late Charles D. and Lois E. Christianson Bailey. She was a graduate of South Newton High School, Kentland, IN, class of 1968, and then attended Indiana Business College of Lafayette, Indiana.
Linda was a member of the First Baptist Church, Goodland, IN, and Forever Young Homemakers Club. On August 13, 1988, in Brook, Indiana she married Stephen A. Ingold and he survives, also surviving is a Step-Son, Chad A. and Ryan Ingold, Alton, Illinois, and Julie & Jerad Wollin, Rantoul, Illinois, one sister, Charlene Spurlock, Lafayette, IN and two brothers Charles & Pat Bailey, Brook, IN and Doug & Jackie Bailey, Kentland, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James R Bailey. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 11:00 - 12-noon pm (CST) at the First Baptist Church, Goodland, Indiana with a Celebration of Life at 12-noon pm (CST) at the church. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, Indiana, with Rev. Robert Rowland officiating. The Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, Indiana has the honor of serving the family.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2020