Lisa A. (Hoppe) Jones, 57, of Kentland passed away after a brief battle with cancer on August 26, 2020. Lisa was born to the late Paul Hoppe and Bette (Hoppe) Whisler on August 22, 1963. She graduated from Benton Central High School in 1981. Lisa went on to marry Andy Souligne and had a daughter. They divorced, and years later she went on to marry Robert (Bob) Jones and had a son.



Surviving are her daughter Kelsey (Chuck) Herbert of Oxford, her son Cristian Jones of Kentland, four sisters Pamela (Bob Greives) Jones of Greenhill, Patti of Fowler, Peggy of Lafayette, and Jill (Jim) McBride of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Amy, Sarah, and James, and many nieces and nephews.



Lisa was preceded in death by her father Paul Hoppe, and her oldest sister Paula (Hoppe) Crain.



Visitation will be at Windler Funeral Home, Fowler, on Friday, September 4th, from 6-8 p.m. EST.

