Lorena Marie Payne, 71, of Remington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her husband, Larry; their three children, Leticia, Emily, and Jacob, and three amazing caregivers.
She was born November 17, 1948, in Carroll County to the late James Rogers and Doris (Potts) Rogers, who survives.
Lorena graduated from Remington High School in 1966 and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in 3 years from Manchester College.
Her marriage of 51 years was to Larry E. Payne of Remington, Indiana. They were married on August 10, 1969, at Bethany Chapel Christian Church in rural Fowler, Indiana.
In the fall of 1969, Lorena joined Larry at Western Kentucky University where she completed her master's degree in Elementary Education. In 1970, Larry started flight training for the Navy in Pensacola, Florida, and was later stationed in Meridian, Mississippi. As a Navy wife, Lorena spent her time as a homemaker.
In 1972 Larry and Lorena moved back to Remington, Indiana. The following year they bought a farm where Lorena became a loving mother and a full-time farmer's wife. They have lived on the same farm for 47 years.
Lorena was a devoted educator modeling her Christian faith through her teaching and interaction with her young students. She worked at Remington Elementary as a reading specialist and had several long-term substitution positions until she found a full time teaching position for South Newton School Corporation. She began teaching Kindergarten at the Kentland Elementary in 1985. She taught kindergarten and Reading Recovery throughout her career. In May of 2009, Lorena retired.
After retiring she became a full-time grandmother. She loved spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Lorena enjoyed reading to her grandchildren and watching songbirds and hummingbirds.
Surviving with her husband Larry are their three children, Leticia (Paul) Eldridge of Evansville, Emily (Jeffrey) Cripe of Goodland, and Jacob (Courtney) Payne of Remington. Her cherished grandchildren, Taylor and Jada Cripe, Dietrich, Adler, and Josephine Payne and Carly Eldridge, and her two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Ayden. Also, surviving is her mother, Doris Rogers; a brother, Kenneth (Ruena) Rogers of Remington, a sister, Lydia (Steve) Hendress of Wolcott, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death with her father, James Rogers, is her father-in-law & mother-in-law Howard and Bernadine Payne.
Friends may call from 12 p.m. EDT (Noon) until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m. EDT Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Remington; Gary Milton to officiate. Interment to follow in Remington Cemetery.
Memorials are encouraged in lieu of flowers to the South Newton Elementary School.
