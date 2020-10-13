1/1
Lorena Marie Payne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorena Marie Payne, 71, of Remington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her husband, Larry; their three children, Leticia, Emily, and Jacob, and three amazing caregivers.

She was born November 17, 1948, in Carroll County to the late James Rogers and Doris (Potts) Rogers, who survives.

Lorena graduated from Remington High School in 1966 and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in 3 years from Manchester College.

Her marriage of 51 years was to Larry E. Payne of Remington, Indiana. They were married on August 10, 1969, at Bethany Chapel Christian Church in rural Fowler, Indiana.

In the fall of 1969, Lorena joined Larry at Western Kentucky University where she completed her master's degree in Elementary Education. In 1970, Larry started flight training for the Navy in Pensacola, Florida, and was later stationed in Meridian, Mississippi. As a Navy wife, Lorena spent her time as a homemaker.

In 1972 Larry and Lorena moved back to Remington, Indiana. The following year they bought a farm where Lorena became a loving mother and a full-time farmer's wife. They have lived on the same farm for 47 years.

Lorena was a devoted educator modeling her Christian faith through her teaching and interaction with her young students. She worked at Remington Elementary as a reading specialist and had several long-term substitution positions until she found a full time teaching position for South Newton School Corporation. She began teaching Kindergarten at the Kentland Elementary in 1985. She taught kindergarten and Reading Recovery throughout her career. In May of 2009, Lorena retired.

After retiring she became a full-time grandmother. She loved spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Lorena enjoyed reading to her grandchildren and watching songbirds and hummingbirds.

Surviving with her husband Larry are their three children, Leticia (Paul) Eldridge of Evansville, Emily (Jeffrey) Cripe of Goodland, and Jacob (Courtney) Payne of Remington. Her cherished grandchildren, Taylor and Jada Cripe, Dietrich, Adler, and Josephine Payne and Carly Eldridge, and her two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Ayden. Also, surviving is her mother, Doris Rogers; a brother, Kenneth (Ruena) Rogers of Remington, a sister, Lydia (Steve) Hendress of Wolcott, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death with her father, James Rogers, is her father-in-law & mother-in-law Howard and Bernadine Payne.

Friends may call from 12 p.m. EDT (Noon) until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m. EDT Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Remington; Gary Milton to officiate. Interment to follow in Remington Cemetery.

Memorials are encouraged in lieu of flowers to the South Newton Elementary School.

Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home
9 W North St
Remington, IN 47977
(219) 261-2177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved