1933 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Loyd Eugene "Tiny" Hall went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16,2019, at his home in Cleveland, Oklahoma. The son of John Milton Hall and Pearl Lee (Girdler) Hall, Tiny was born in Clifty Creek outside of Somerset, Kentucky, on June 7, 1933. He was raised in Pulaski County, Kentucky. His mother died when he was two years old and he lived with his father and attended Clifty School. His father died in a logging accident when Loyd was almost 15 years old, and at that point, he had to quit school and lived with his older brother and sister in law, Harry and Mae Hall, in Kentland, Indiana.



He started young doing farm labor and joined the military in July of 1953 and served until June of1955. While in the military, he received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Following his military service at the end of the Korean War, Tiny worked at Dormeyer Industries from 1955 until 1978. After his military service, Loyd was able to continue his education at the Americana High School in Chicago, Illinois from 1956 until 1959. He married Bethel Hale on October 20, 1956, in Newland, Indiana.



After completing his high school education, Loyd completed a degree from National Metal Trades A in Chicago, Illinois as well as a Master's Degree in Supervision and Industrial Management, also in Chicago.



Tiny was saved when he was 32 years old. He was at George Ade Hospital in Brook,



Indiana and on November 21, 1965, in Room 16, at 8 am in the morning, he asked Jesus to come into his life and save him. "The earth didn't shake, there was no light from heaven... Jesus gave me the peace I was looking for." He knew, because of his pastor, that if he didn't get saved, he would go to hell without Jesus. "I am filled with love and the Holy Spirit. I have peace and joy in my heart. I know I am going to heaven."



After being saved, Loyd helped start eight missions in Indiana from the years of



1965-1982. He served as Mission Chairman in Wabash Baptist Association, Indiana;



Associate and Interim Pastor of FBC Kentland, Indiana; he pastored missions in Attica, Remington, and Roselawn, Indiana. In addition, Tiny pastored FBC Fowler, Indiana; FBC Burns Flat, Oklahoma where he retired in 1996. Following retirement, he couldn't stop preaching, so next in his line of pastorates were FBC Gould and FBC Arapaho in Oklahoma.



Upon moving to the Baptist Village in Cleveland, Tiny served as Chaplain and was also Pastor Emeritus at FBC Cleveland.



In addition to pastoring, Loyd served on the Board of Directors of the Baptist General Convention of Okfahoma as well as Indiana, was on the Missions Committee of the State Convention of Indiana, led Bold Mission Rallies in the North Central States, assisted in World Mission conferences, Southern States, was the chairman of the Planning and Promotion Committee for the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma as well as on the Executive Board for the BGCO.



Other titles through the years included being part of the Falls Creek Baptist Assembly Committee, the Audit Committee, the Baptist Retirement Center Study Committee, Executive Board Member of the Southwest Baptist assembly and serving as a trustee for the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children.



During Loyd's ministry, he baptized over 1,400 people and personally led over 2,000 to Christ. While in full-time ministry, his goal was to witness to at least one person a day before going home. A highlight of his was coaching his oldest son, Mike, in Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. He loved the coffee shop where he could visit with people, he loved his family, and loved watching their sporting events and activities. He adored his grandchildren and would often visit with them about their daily activities.



He is survived by his wife Bethel, of Cleveland, OK; daughter Tami Siess and husband Gary Sr., of Tulsa, OK; two sons-Mike and wife, Kiley of Andrews, TX and Greg and wife, Rita, of Cherokee, OK; daughter in law Misty Royall and husband J.R. of Del City, OK.



He is also survived by his grandchildren Dustin Hall and wife Trina of Pleasanton, TX; Jordyn Hall of Andrews, TX; Gary Siess, Jr. of Norman; Trevar Siess of Tulsa; Aubrey Siess of Columbia, MO, Zack, Blake, and Jadin Hall of Cherokee, OK; and Maci and Mallory Hall both of Del City, OK. In addition are two great grandchildren, Lexie Hall and Brody Siess.



Loyd is preceded in death by his beloved son Shane, his parents, John Milton and Pearl Lee Hall as well as all of his siblings and their spouses which include Edward and Daisy Hall, Edith and Herbert Wilson, Oren and Louise Hall, Harry and Mae Hall, Delmar Hall, Delena and Carroll Godby, George and Arlene Hall, Eula Hall, Roberta and Lawrence Harmon, and Evelyn and Melvin Rogers. Published in Newton County Enterprise on July 19, 2019