Lyman I. Raper Jr., 70, of Waldron, formerly of Indiana, passed away April 8, 2019, in Fort Smith. Lyman was born to Lyman I. Raper Sr. and Gloria D. (Parrish) Raper in Jasper County, Ind., on Feb. 18, 1949. Lyman served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was a lifetime member of the American Legion in Winamac, Ind.



Lyman is survived by two children, Chad Sams and wife Mandy of Crown Point, Ind., and Lisa Crouch of Scottsville, KY.; four grandchildren, Grant, Sydney, Whitney and Destiny; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Fahler Brown of Port Richey, FL; and one aunt, Eva Jean Raper of Morocco. He was preceded in death by his parents and children, Jeremy and Scotty.



Memorial service was held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church with the Rev. Jack Smith officiating - cremation followed.

