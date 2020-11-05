Margaret Ann Kindig, 90, died peacefully on November 3, 2020, at the home of her son, Larry Kindig in Fishers, Indiana. She was the loved wife of the late Curtis Calvin Kindig. They spent 54 years enjoying cards, golf, boating, riding horses, dining, and creating fond memories with their many friends. Her cheerful, pleasant soul will be missed by all.
Margie was born on May 20, 1930 in Rockford, Illinois to Harry and Ruth (Lyons) Lawrence. Carol Light (Norman) is her surviving sibling. She attended Brook High School and went on to graduate from the School of Music at Indiana University. She met Calvin while in college, fell in love, married, and spent their lives together on the family farm in Kentland, Indiana. She was the proud mother of four children. She is survived by son Steven Kindig (Susie) of Brook, Indiana; daughter Karen Robinson (Robb) of Alpharetta, Georgia; daughter Sherry (Ed) of Roanoke, Texas; and son Larry (Delinda) of Fishers, Indiana. She has eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
Margie lived a full and active life and was very involved in her community. Some will remember her as the Girl Scout leader who took them on many fun trips. Others will remember good times at the South Newton High School plays where she helped as vocal couch and with costumes. The ladies may remember her community service on Psi Iota Xi and Junior Woman's Club. She enjoyed many years socializing and playing golf and cards at Hazeldon Country Club. Church was an important part of her life, as she served as choir director for forty years at TrinityUnited MethodistChurch in Kentland, Indiana. Then, there were the spectacular Fourth of July parties at the farm, and week-end football games at Purdue. She put joy in everyone's life she touched.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am with a funeral service immediately following at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Kentland, Indiana. Final resting place will be next to her husband, Calvin, at the Fairlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity United MethodistChurch, 2775 West 1500 South, Kentland, Indiana 47951, or the charity of your choice
.
