Marilyn Elaine (Boltz) Davis, age 92 of Williamsport, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 5:26 p.m. at Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Marilyn was born on August 30, 1927 in Hoopeston, IL. She was the daughter of Albert Boltz and Inez (Sargent) Boltz. Marilyn was a 1945 graduate of Wellington High School. She married William "Bill" Davis on October 13, 1945 in Waynesville, MO and he preceded her in death February 26, 2014.
Marilyn worked as a hairdresser in Boswell, IN for 18 years. She also farmed with her husband in Boswell and Pence. She moved to Williamsport in 1993. Marilyn was a member of the Williamsport United Methodist Church and was a previous member of the Boswell United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Women's VFW Attica Post #3318.
Surviving are, one son, Terry (Sheryl) Davis of Kentland, IN; three sisters, Charlotte Oteham of Hoopeston, IL, Rita (Bob) Miller of Danville, IL, and Jean (Ralph) Kline of Delray Beach, FL; three grandsons, Matt Davis, Todd Davis, and Terry (Victoria) Davis; seven great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; one son, Thomas Davis; a foster son, Lee Riley; and a brother, Richard Boltz.
Private family services were held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.