1/1
Marilyn Elaine (Boltz) Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Elaine (Boltz) Davis, age 92 of Williamsport, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 5:26 p.m. at Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Marilyn was born on August 30, 1927 in Hoopeston, IL. She was the daughter of Albert Boltz and Inez (Sargent) Boltz. Marilyn was a 1945 graduate of Wellington High School. She married William "Bill" Davis on October 13, 1945 in Waynesville, MO and he preceded her in death February 26, 2014.

Marilyn worked as a hairdresser in Boswell, IN for 18 years. She also farmed with her husband in Boswell and Pence. She moved to Williamsport in 1993. Marilyn was a member of the Williamsport United Methodist Church and was a previous member of the Boswell United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Women's VFW Attica Post #3318.

Surviving are, one son, Terry (Sheryl) Davis of Kentland, IN; three sisters, Charlotte Oteham of Hoopeston, IL, Rita (Bob) Miller of Danville, IL, and Jean (Ralph) Kline of Delray Beach, FL; three grandsons, Matt Davis, Todd Davis, and Terry (Victoria) Davis; seven great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; one son, Thomas Davis; a foster son, Lee Riley; and a brother, Richard Boltz.

Private family services were held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved