Marjorie Pike McCord, 76, of Indianapolis, formerly of Lake Village passed away unexpectedly on Sunday July 12th in her home. She was the daughter of Glen and Laura Pike. She graduated from Morocco High School and Hammond Business College. She was married to Barry McCord in 1963 at St Augusta and he preceded her in death in 1983. She was then married to Russell Allen in 1985 and he preceded her in death in 1999.
She was a long time member of St Augusta Catholic Church, Lake Village. She had been in Insurance Sales for numerous years and she retired from Walmart where she worked in the cash office. Marge will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her. She loved parties, dancing, celebrations and baking for the holidays. She loved fishing at the family cabin in Michigan. She had a knack for art and decorating. She especially loved traveling to see Light Houses.
She is survived by her husband George Chappell of Indianapolis, her children Robin (John) Watson, West Lafayette, Bruce McCord, Buena Vista, CO. Her grandchildren, Britney McCord (PJ Wright),
Brett (Ashley) McCord, Blaze Grabinski, Jacob McCord and Paige McCord. Her great grandchildren, Calvin, Kayden, Reesce, Levi, Jaxan, Rylee and Emmett. Her loving sisters, Geraldine Empy of Lake Village, Glenda Wynkoop of Kewanna, Laurie Vaught of St. John, and Brother in Law James Swartz of Lake Village. Her special nieces and nephews, Cheryl (Danny) Mcfall Kankakee, Brad (Mary) Swartz Kannapolis NC, Penny (Mark) Montemayer Sumava Resorts, Sandy (John) Schenher Crown Point, along with numerous great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Glen and Laura Pike, her husbands, Barry McCord and Russell Allen. Her sisters, Carolyn Swartz and Jeannette Pike Ogborn, and brother in laws, Bruce Empy and Larry Wynkoop.
A Funeral Mass was held on September 11, 2020 at St Augusta Catholic Church with Father Mike McKinney officiating; followed by interment at the Lake Village Cemetery.
