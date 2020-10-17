1/
Mary Alice McIntyre
Nov 3, 1928 - Oct 10, 2020
Mary Alice McIntyre, 91, passed peacefully to her eternal home at 7:10 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Rehab Center. She was born November 3, 1928 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Christian Harold "Chris" and Vera Brown Knochel. After she graduated from Wolcott High School, Wolcott, Indiana she was soon married to Ralph Sharkey and they had three children Linda, Lowell, and Ken Sharkey.
After her first marriage ended, she worked as a bank teller in Kentland, Indiana where she met her future spouse, Bill McIntyre. They were married and added three additional children to their family Carol, Bill and David McIntyre.
Mary Alice was the original Energizer Bunny with many talents. She was an excellent seamstress, barber/beautician, decorator, cook, and homemaker. She was compassionate and caring, always putting her family first. Over the years, in addition to caring for six children, she worked at Sears and L.S. Ayres. After raising their family, they enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. She was able to enjoy her love of music and the arts on their travels. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Sarasota for many years.
She was a devoted mother and wife of 58 years to William James McIntyre and she is survived by her children, Linda Sharkey, Lowell (Shellia) Sharkey, Ken (Janna) Sharkey, Carol (Dan) Espinosa and William (Noris) McIntyre. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Vera Brown Knochel, Siblings, Don (Marge) Dalrymple, Harold (Betty) Knochel, Dale (Joan) Knochel, husband William James McIntyre and son, David Chris McIntyre. Surviving siblings are Dr. Wayne (Mary) Knochel, Gerald (Phyllis) Knochel, Kathleen (Joe) Faissal and Carole (the late Jack) Hasselbring.
There will be a gathering of family and friends for a memorial service to celebrate her life at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 40 N. Orange Ave. at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday October 17, 2020. Interment, along side her husband and son, and a memorial service will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery in Kentland, Indiana at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the David C. McIntyre Scholarship Fund at Ball State University Cms.bsu.edu.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Newton County Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
October 15, 2020
Linda, Lowell, Ken, Carol, and William...I was saddened by the news of your Mom's passing, yet knowing her health and discomfort here is now replaced by joy in His Presence, I pray you sense His comfort of heart in these days of sorrow. You had a great Mom. Hold close to those happy times and memories made in all the towns and cities that were shared by you all. God bless.

Cousin Cynthia
cynthia (knochel) gonzales
Family
October 13, 2020
Mom,

You had a wonderful life. It was filled with love, compassion, friendship and family. While I may shed tears for your passing, I know you are up in heaven and in a better place. I am sure dad and Dave were there to meet you at heaven's door.
Carol McIntyre Espinosa
Daughter
October 13, 2020
Aunt Mary Alice will always be remembered for her beauty, her smile and her laugh.
Jacqueline Shannon
Family
