Linda, Lowell, Ken, Carol, and William...I was saddened by the news of your Mom's passing, yet knowing her health and discomfort here is now replaced by joy in His Presence, I pray you sense His comfort of heart in these days of sorrow. You had a great Mom. Hold close to those happy times and memories made in all the towns and cities that were shared by you all. God bless.



Cousin Cynthia

Family