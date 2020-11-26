Mary Isabel Waling, the daughter of Vernetta and Arthur Weishaar, was born in Brook, Indiana on May 3, 1917 and ended her journey on earth on November 19, 2020. She graduated from Brook High School in 1935 and received her bachelor's degree in Home Economics from Purdue University in 1940.



In 1943, Isabel married Joseph L. Waling and moved to Portsmouth, Virginia until 1946 when they moved to West Lafayette, Indiana for the remainder of her husband's life. She has lived in Indianapolis for the past 22 years.



Isabel taught High School in Brook, IN and also worked for Purdue University in West Lafayette for several years after raising their four children. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. In retirement, she and her husband spent time traveling, golfing, and watching many sports events.



Isabel Waling was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five siblings, son Stanley Waling, and granddaughter Janice Waling. Surviving are children Stephen Waling of New Baltimore, MI; Linda vonClausburg (Howard) of Noblesville, IN; Sue Waling of Carmel, IN; daughter-in-law Donetta Waling of Indianapolis, IN; eight grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held in West Lafayette with burial to follow in Brook, Indiana. Since Isabel passed away of covid-19, the memorial service and burial will be held this spring.



The family wants to thank Woodland Terrace of Carmel and Heart-to-Heart Hospice for taking such good care of Isabel Waling. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a contribution to either, or a charity of your choosing:



Woodland Terrace of Carmel, 689 ProMed Lane,Carmel, IN 46032



Heart-to-Heart Hospice, 2611 Waterfront Pkwy E Drive, Suite 200,Indianapolis, IN 46214

Published in Newton County Enterprise on Nov. 26, 2020.