Mary Jo Caupillo, 72, of Kentland, IN passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 2:45 am in the George Ade Memorial Health Care Center, Brook, IN. She was born June 19, 1947, to the late Clyde and Lillian Wallen Gregory. She worked at the Colonial Inn, Kentland, Indiana, as a waitress for several years, and also worked on the election board and campaigned for her favorite leaders.
She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. On October 21, 1967, in Kentland, Indiana she married Donald Wooton and he preceded her in death in 1994 in Kentland, IN, she married Richard Caudillo in 1994 and he survives. Also surviving are four sons, Dennis Wooton, Otterbein, IN, Ernie Wooton, Kentland, IN, Donald E. Wooton, and Sean Wooton, Brook, IN and one daughter Dawn Ryan, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Mary Jo was step-mother of Rich Caupillo Sr., Hobart, IN, and Deanna Jaski, Valparaiso, IN, a grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of three. She is also survived by, two sisters, Jeannie Wagner, (husband, Chuck) Fowler, IN and Juanita Trosper, Illinois, one brother, George Enlow, Fowler, IN, and a sister-in-law, Geraldine Burton, Goodland, IN.
She was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.
Funeral service was Tuesday, November 26 at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, Indiana with Rev. Dan Ashton, officiating, cremation followed.
Published in Newton County Enterprise from Dec. 5 to Dec. 31, 2019