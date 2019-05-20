Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Joan Plunkett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





She was born June 19, 1935, in Kentland to the late James J. and Mae (Weist) Plunkett. She attended St. Joseph School through 8th grade, and continued her education at A.J. Kentland High School graduating with the class of 1953. She received her B.A. Degree from Mount Saint Joseph College in Cincinnati and her M.A. Degree from Indiana State University. Joan taught school for 36 years in Florida and Indiana retiring in 1993.



Joan was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Women Society, American Legion Auxiliary, Indiana State Teachers' Association, National Education Association, former member of Tri Kappa Society, and member of Hazelden Country Club.



In her younger years, she enjoyed boating, water skiing, snow skiing, and golfing. She was a Notre Dame University, Indiana University, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears fan.



After retiring, from teaching, she worked part-time at the Newton County Jail, Newton County Court House, and the Kentland Town Hall. She also volunteered at St. John's Food Pantry in Lafayette and at the Iroquois Memorial Hospital.



Surviving is a brother, Jim Plunkett (wife: Melba) of West Dundee, IL. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews: Julie Hayden (husband: Dan) of Eau Claire, WI; Greg (wife: Lola) of Huntley, IL; Steve Plunkett (wife: Debbie) of Kentland; Garry Plunkett of Kentland; Susan Schuyler (husband: Tom) of Highland, IN; Jane Molter (husband: Dave) of Lafayette; Kathleen Beno (husband: Greg) of Roswell, GA; and Patricia Seidl (husband: Dave) of White Lake, MI.



Joan was preceded in death by a sister Helen and her husband Wayne Hamilton; a brother, Paul and his wife Mary Ellen Armold, their daughter Joan and their son James Armold Plunkett.



She enjoyed her vacations to Hayward, WI, Scottsdale, AZ, and Ireland with Jim and Melba. Joan was proud of her Irish heritage.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM (CST) Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland. Visitation prior from 10:00-10:45 AM (CST). Fr. Robert Bernotas to officiate. Inurnment will immediately follow mass in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.



Family request memorial contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church, The Humane Society, a local food pantry, or the .



Share memories and condolences online at Mary Joan Plunkett, 83, of Kentland, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Franciscan Health East of Lafayette.She was born June 19, 1935, in Kentland to the late James J. and Mae (Weist) Plunkett. She attended St. Joseph School through 8th grade, and continued her education at A.J. Kentland High School graduating with the class of 1953. She received her B.A. Degree from Mount Saint Joseph College in Cincinnati and her M.A. Degree from Indiana State University. Joan taught school for 36 years in Florida and Indiana retiring in 1993.Joan was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Women Society, American Legion Auxiliary, Indiana State Teachers' Association, National Education Association, former member of Tri Kappa Society, and member of Hazelden Country Club.In her younger years, she enjoyed boating, water skiing, snow skiing, and golfing. She was a Notre Dame University, Indiana University, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears fan.After retiring, from teaching, she worked part-time at the Newton County Jail, Newton County Court House, and the Kentland Town Hall. She also volunteered at St. John's Food Pantry in Lafayette and at the Iroquois Memorial Hospital.Surviving is a brother, Jim Plunkett (wife: Melba) of West Dundee, IL. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews: Julie Hayden (husband: Dan) of Eau Claire, WI; Greg (wife: Lola) of Huntley, IL; Steve Plunkett (wife: Debbie) of Kentland; Garry Plunkett of Kentland; Susan Schuyler (husband: Tom) of Highland, IN; Jane Molter (husband: Dave) of Lafayette; Kathleen Beno (husband: Greg) of Roswell, GA; and Patricia Seidl (husband: Dave) of White Lake, MI.Joan was preceded in death by a sister Helen and her husband Wayne Hamilton; a brother, Paul and his wife Mary Ellen Armold, their daughter Joan and their son James Armold Plunkett.She enjoyed her vacations to Hayward, WI, Scottsdale, AZ, and Ireland with Jim and Melba. Joan was proud of her Irish heritage.A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM (CST) Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland. Visitation prior from 10:00-10:45 AM (CST). Fr. Robert Bernotas to officiate. Inurnment will immediately follow mass in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.Family request memorial contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church, The Humane Society, a local food pantry, or the .Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com. Published in Newton County Enterprise on May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Newton County Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations