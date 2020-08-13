Mary T. Christenson, 83, of Momence, IL, died on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Presence Heritage Village in Kankakee, IL. She was born on August 10, 1937, in Pembroke Twp., IL, the daughter of Henry A. and Margaret N. O'Donnel Anderson.
She is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law; Wyatt and Connie Christenson of Lake Village, IN, and Ron Christenson of Morocco, IN. One daughter and son-in-law; Tricia and Byran Schroeder of Trevor, WI. Also surviving is one sister; Dorothy Phelps of Momence, IL and one brother and sister-in-law; Paul and Shirley Anderson of Momence, IL. She is survived by seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister; Carol Street, and one daughter-in-law; Dawn Christenson.
Mary had retired from the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier. She was a very active member of the St. Augusta Catholic Church in Lake Village, IN, where she often served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private memorial service will be held at the St. Augusta Catholic Church in Lake Village, IN.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Please sign her guestbook at www.cotterfh.com.