Michelle Lynn Bevill, 68, of Brook, Indiana, passed away in her home, surrounded by family, at 4:53, pm Sunday, April 7, 2019. Michelle was born October l6, 1950 to Albert Henri Guenette and Lillian Williams Guenette at Gary, Indiana. She grew up in Crown Point, IN where she graduated from Crown Point High School and went on to attend Valparaiso University.



She was first married to Melvin W. Shadowen in l970, and they had three children. On June l8, 198l, she married Eschol L. Bevill and he survives. Michelle worked for 28 years for Wilson Fertilizer/Wilson Industrial Sales, Brook, IN as a Customer Service Rep.



She was a former member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority, Brook, Indiana, and had served as a past president. Michelle is survived by her dearly beloved husband Eschol, her sister, Noelle, (husband, Andy), Lake Bay, WA, her children and step-children including son, Troy Shadowen, (wife, Jennie Woeste), Florence, KY, daughter, Stefanie Smith, (husband, Dana), Greensburg, PA; daughter, Sara Mason, (husband, Mike), Newburgh, IN and Bob Bevill, (wife, Sandy), Madison, AL; Janet Davis, (husband, Sam), Jasonville, IN; and Susan Bevill Hill, Fowler, IN. She is also survived by l5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and her fur-baby, Kitten.



No visitation and a private service at a later date. Burial at Riverside Cemetery, Brook, IN. Memorials may be given in her name to the .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.