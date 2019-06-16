Mildred Elaine Rusher, 85, of Kentland, passed away peacefully at her home early Saturday morning, June 15, 2019. She was born in Norris, Tennessee on July 27, 1933, to the late William C. Cole and Jamaica Bell (Adkins) Cole. Mildred grew up in Tennessee. Her marriage was to the late Herschel Eugene Rusher. They enjoyed 50+ years together.
Mildred is survived by her son, Bob (Peggy) Rusher of Kentland; one granddaughter, Jessica Rusher of Denver, Colorado; and one sister, Aline Foster of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters; one brother; and one grandson, Steven Rusher.
Mildred was a precious soul and her smile could light up a room. She will be dearly missed by her family.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer with Pastor Melvin Lane officiating. Interment will follow at Weston Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on June 16, 2019