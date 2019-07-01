Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ople M. Blake. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ople M. Blake, 93, of West Lafayette, Indiana formerly of Goodland, IN, went to be with Jesus Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 1:45 pm, at Cumberland Pointe. She was born February 15, 1926, in Goodland to the late Amiel and Minola Lehman Hotler. She graduated from Remington High School, Remington, IN class of 1944 and went on to the Chicago Beauty School, class of 1945, and worked as a beautician in Goodland, IN at Stutesman Beauty Shop for 16 years. Ople enjoyed sewing and gardening. She married James Sherman Blake, June 10, 1961, in Goodland, IN and he preceded her in death May 24, 1992, in Rensselaer, IN. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Kentland, IN and when in Florida she attended the First Christian Church, Haines City, FL. Ople is survived by one daughter, Janet A. Alter, (husband, Dale), Goodland, IN, and 2 sons, John C. Blake, (wife, Mary), Earl Park, IN and Thomas J. Blake, Indianapolis, IN. Grandmother of 9 and Great Grandmother of 1. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 3 brothers Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm (CDT) at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2775 W 1500 S, Kentland, IN. Funeral services will be held at the church on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11:00 am (CDT), with Rev. Dan Ashton, officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, IN. Memorials may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church. Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN has the honor of serving the family. Published in Newton County Enterprise on July 1, 2019

