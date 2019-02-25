Orval Voorhies, 71 of Lake Village, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Yvette; children, Joyce (George) Collum of AL, Orval, Jr. (Renee) of Paoli, IN; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, Dale (Norma) of Demotte, Margaret (Junior) York of Mitchell, IN, Mary Baker of KY and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 6 siblings, George, Estel, Dexter, Juanita, Helen and Janet.
Cremation will follow Visitation, Wednesday February 27 from 2-6, Concluding with Funeral Services at 6PM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell.
Orval was a retired Machinist with IN Harbor Belt Railroad, was a member of the Machinist Union and had been the President of the Sumava Improvement Club. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019