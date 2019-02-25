Orval Voorhies

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orval Voorhies.

Orval Voorhies, 71 of Lake Village, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Yvette; children, Joyce (George) Collum of AL, Orval, Jr. (Renee) of Paoli, IN; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, Dale (Norma) of Demotte, Margaret (Junior) York of Mitchell, IN, Mary Baker of KY and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 6 siblings, George, Estel, Dexter, Juanita, Helen and Janet.

Cremation will follow Visitation, Wednesday February 27 from 2-6, Concluding with Funeral Services at 6PM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell.

Orval was a retired Machinist with IN Harbor Belt Railroad, was a member of the Machinist Union and had been the President of the Sumava Improvement Club. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Funeral Home
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
funeral home direction icon